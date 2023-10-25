A popular K-Pop band mistakenly wore vintage Rangers FC tops during a performance in Texas, after appearing to confuse them with a US baseball team.

Members of the pop band STAYC had intended to wear the jerseys of the Texas Rangers, who this week reached the World Series, for a show in Dallas as part of their US tour.

But a wardrobe mix-up meant the singers took to the stage in shirts, that had been cropped and paired with denim shorts and mini-skirts, once famously sported by Rangers' players including Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup and Ally McCoist.

Members of the pop group appeared in the Glasgow Rangers tops instead of Texas Rangers. Credit: @robertbabble

STAYC, an all-female South Korean pop band formed of Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J, rose to fame in 2020 with their debut album Star to a Young Culture - which is the group's acronym.

The all-female lineup, who have a huge fanbase in Korea and Japan, are currently embarking on the US-leg of their 'Teenfresh' world tour.

Pictures taken at their Dallas gig began circulating on social media this week showing two members of the group wearing the blue Rangers shirts worn by the team for home games in 1996-97.

Ranger's Paul Gascoigne takes a shot at goal during a match against Hibs at Ibrox in 1996. Credit: PA

During that season Rangers, then managed by Walter Smith, won their ninth consecutive league title, which equalled their rival Celtic’s record from 1973–74, and went on to also win the Scottish League Cup after a 4-3 victory over Hearts at Celtic Park.

Reacting to the photos of STAYC on X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote said "they chose well", while another declared: “Rangers are the kings of K-pop.”

Another fan commented: "As a Scottish person who supports Rangers, this was not in my 2023 bingo card".

This is not the first time a K-pop band has chosen to don a Glasgow football team's shirt.

In 2018, two members of the nine-piece boy band Stray Kids appeared wearing retro Celtic tops in the music video for their song My Pac, which saw the group performing a choreographed dance routine in a warehouse dressed in oversized sports attire.

