Carers as young as five are among thousands of children looking after a family member with a mental illness, physical ailment, disability or addiction issues in the UK.

They have been described as the "hidden health service", in a new ITV Tonight documentary.

Writing for ITV News, Dan Morris, a former young carer and primary school teacher heading up a programme in schools with MYTIME Young Carers, discusses why schools must - and can - better identify and support young carers across the country.

127,197? 38,983? 800,000? How many young carers are out there? Analysis by the Carers Trust suggests there are up to a million.

But the bigger question is: how many young carers are not known or identified?

You can find statistics about young carers on every charitable organisation’s website - but what we still don’t know is the true figure of young carers in our schools, clubs, and communities.

Young carers hold a pivotal role in their families. Many wouldn’t function without their support, hard work and dedication, but so many keep this role hidden from those around them due to the lack of understanding and support from schools, professionals, and their peers.

A fear of bullying, isolation from their classmates, and institutionalisation are some factors that can impact a young carer without the right support.

Our (MYTIME Young Carers) data shows that young carers also perform lower academically than their peers, with a higher rate of absence and more persistent absences.

Despite caring for a loved one as a child, Dan Morris explains why young carers weren't on his 'radar' when he became a teacher. Credit: Supplied

Thus, this leads to a higher rate of young carers and young adult carers becoming NEET (not in employment, education, or training) once they leave school.

But there are free support programmes offered to schools across the UK.

Education and support programmes are a necessity for schools and teachers - they combat the lack of education around young carers during teacher training. These programmes help the development of policies, educate professionals and peers, and provide guidance on how to support young carers in school.

'For young carers, the person they care for is the priority - they make sacrifices, and sometimes that sacrifice is being labelled as a naughty student' - MyTime CEO Krista Sharp

The outcome of working with schools has been remarkable. We've seen better academic achievement, clearer understanding of the importance of young carers' role at home, and a greater aspiration for their futures.

But more importantly, having someone in school that young carers can talk to who provides guidance and support when times are hard; who understands the potential impacts of being a young carer, helps them to continue learning and attending school.

As a former young carer - only realising I was a young carer at the age of 31 - I know having someone to speak to when times were tough would have been valuable.

There were times when I remember sitting in class trying to concentrate on my work, but worrying about what was happening at home.

'Now I feel like I have support at school... I don't have to just feel lonely all the time' - Rhianna

On reflection, as a former teacher myself, young carers were not on my radar.

There were times I made assumptions without considering what was happening outside of the classroom. With better education, I could have better supported young people in my classroom.

We don’t always know what is happening in the homes of young people.

One piece of advice I would give to any professional or person who works with young people: give them time. Don’t make assumptions. Look for patterns and listen carefully.

You have the chance to be the difference to that young person.

If you need help or more information:

https://carers.org/about-caring/about-young-carers

https://www.honeypot.org.uk/

