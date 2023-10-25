What the papers say – October 25
Freed Israeli hostage Yocheved Lifshitz and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.
A large picture of Mrs Lifshitz, whose daughter Sharone lives in London, shaking hands with one of her Hamas captors dominates the front of The Times and features in several other titles.
The TimesThe Sun
Daily Express
The GuardianFinancial Times
Daily Maili
The Daily Telegraph
Metro
The Independent
Daily Mirror
Daily Star