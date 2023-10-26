A journalist was told his wife, son, and daughter had been killed in an Israeli airstrike as he was taking part in a live broadcast from the Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.

Footage from Al Jazeera's correspondent, Wael Al-Dahdouh, had been working on a live broadcast on the TV channel when he received the devastating news.

The broadcaster then filmed him entering al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, before he breaks down as he looks over the body of his dead son.

“They take revenge on us in our children,” he said, kneeling over his son’s body, still wearing his protective press vest.

His son, Mahmoud, was 15 years old and his daughter, Sham, was seven years old, Al Jazeera reported.

Wael Al-Dahdouh looks down at his family members who were killed in airstrikes. Credit: Getty

Al Jazeera newsreader Abdisalam Farah announced the deaths on air, visibly struggling to keep his composure and tearing up.

The journalist was also seen carrying the small body of his grandson through al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza. He was declared dead two hours later, Al Jazeera reported.

Twelve members of the Al-Dahdouh family were killed on Wednesday, including nine children, a statement by the family said.

According to the broadcaster, Mr Al-Dahdouh's family members were killed by an Israeli airstrike that hit Nuseirat Refugee Camp, where they were taking shelter after being displaced.

The site was in an area of Gaza where the military had encouraged people to go to stay safe.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the strikes had "targeted Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the area".

A number of his other relatives were still missing, and it remained unclear how many others were killed, the broadcaster reported.

The 53-year-old war correspondent is known for being the face of Palestinians and is revered in his home, Gaza, for telling their personal stories.

In a statement, Al Jazeera claimed Mr Al-Dahdouh’s family “home was targeted” in an “indiscriminate assault by the Israeli occupation.”

It said: "Al Jazeera is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our colleagues in Gaza and hold the Israeli authorities responsible for their security.

"The Network strongly condemns the indiscriminate targeting and killing of innocent civilians in Gaza, which has led to the loss of Wael Al-Dahbouh's family and countless others.

"We urge the international community to intervene and put an end to these attacks on civilians, thereby safeguarding innocent lives."

T he Israel Defence Forces (IDF) denied this and said in a statement: “Strikes on military targets are subject to relevant provisions of international law, including the taking of feasible precautions to mitigate civilian casualties.

"Regarding this specific case, the IDF targeted Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the area."

Late on Wednesday, Al Jazeera replayed the moment Mr Al-Dahdouh was informed about the deaths on television. In an audio recording he is heard picking up a phone and asking a frantic caller multiple times: “Who are you with?”

Earlier, Mr Al-Dahbouh had been on air covering the aftermath of a separate strike that killed at least 26 people, according to local officials.

Throughout the war, he remained in Gaza City, despite Israeli calls for residents to head south ahead of an expected ground offensive.

Israel has threatened to shut down Al Jazeera over its coverage of the war. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-owned media network, and is deeply critical of Israel, particularly its treatment of Palestinians.

