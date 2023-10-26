By Lewis Denison, Westminster Producer

Rishi Sunak has struck an unoptimistic tone when asked about fighting another potential by-election, admitting mid-term contests are "always difficult" for incumbent governments.

The prime minister, giving a press conference on Artificial Intelligence, also ruled out making tax cuts to win voters back if the Conservative Party loses a by-election in Peter Bone's Wellingborough seat.

The veteran MP, who had the whip removed over allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct, was suspended from the Commons for six weeks after Parliament's Independent Expert Panel (IEP) upheld the claims, which Mr Bone denies.

A by-election will follow if 10% of his constituents sign a recall petition, which is likely, given Labour won more than 26% of the vote in Wellingborough in 2019.

But it would be another huge loss for Mr Sunak's party if it threw away Mr Bone's majority of more than 18,500.

The Tories have four seats in by-elections in recent months, all in constituencies where they previously had majorities of more then 19,000.

Losses in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth earlier this month were the most damaging, with the latter thought to be the safest seat ever lost and the former being Labour's biggest by-election win over the Tories since the Second World War.

Asked about fighting for Mr Bone's seat, Mr Sunak told journalists: "I think there is lots of things in by-elections which are always difficult for incumbent governments - I talked about that the other week, and we are just going to carry on delivering for the country."

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has also admitted Wellingborough would be tough for his party, despite the 18,500 majority.

"That is up to the people of Peter Bone's constituency, and of course any by-election for a government that has been in power for 13 years is always going to be challenging," he said.

"But if there is a by-election, and it is a very big 'if', then we will go out and make our case."

Asked whether the government thought it would be defeated, Mr Dowden replied: "I'm not saying we are going to lose it at all - I'm saying that we will go out there and make our case very robustly."

What is the process for a by-election following a suspension?

If an MP is suspended for more than 10 sitting Commons days, a recall petition is triggered.

Local constituents are able to recall their MP and spark a by-election if more than 10% of them sign that petition.

Parties will then announce their candidates for the by-election and could allow the former seat-holder to contest the constituency, however in the case of Mr Bone this is extremely unlikely because he has had the Tory whip removed.

Mr Sunak is 'confident' he can make tax cuts - but when?

The PM, answering specifically on whether another crushing loss would force him into making tax cuts, said: "When it comes to taxes, I've always been clear that of course I want to cut people's taxes - I'm a Conservative, I believe in doing that.

"But the priority when I became Prime Minister, it was to bring inflation down. And as I said then, the biggest tax cut we can deliver for the country is to halve inflation because it is inflation that makes people poorer, pushes up the prices of things, eats into your savings.

"And that is very much following in the tradition of Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson, and I believe that is the right economic policy.

"And as I said, as we bring inflation down, then is the time to look forward and of course I want to deliver a lower tax economy for the country.

"And I'm confident that we will, but first we have to make sure that inflation is brought down."

What are the allegations against Mr Bone?

A report by the IEP - and approved by Parliament's Committee on Standards - said he “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a member of his staff more than 10 years ago.

Five allegations were made in October 2021, with the complainant having had a complaint to then-prime minister Theresa May in 2017 unresolved, according to the IEP report.

The complaints included four allegations of bullying, saying Mr Bone:

– “Verbally belittled, ridiculed, abused and humiliated” his employee;

– “Repeatedly physically struck and threw things” at the victim, including hitting them with his hand or an object;

– Imposed an “unwanted and humiliating ritual” on the employee when the MP was unhappy with their work;

– Ostracised the complainant following an incident on a work trip.

What has Mr Bone said?

In his response to the IEP's findings, Mr Bone said: "As I have maintained throughout these proceedings, none of the misconduct allegations against me ever took place.

"They are false and untrue claims. They are without foundation."

He said the complainant had not raised the issues during their employment and said ICGS rules meant he could not "detail my views on the huge inconsistencies and lack of evidence in the allegations".

Mr Bone said he is "discussing with lawyers what action could and should be taken".

