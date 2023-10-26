The events surrounding the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, will dominate the sixth and final season of Netflix hit The Crown.

A new trailer for the popular TV series shows the Queen saying she wants Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, to “find peace”.

The first part of the sixth season has been teased before four episodes are released on November 16.

Diana is seen playing a piano and reflecting on her difficulties dealing with media attention.

She says: “(I) don’t really understand how I ended up here, dashing around and losing sight of myself in the process.

"You know, I think that’s been the story of my whole life.”

A front page story about the relationship between Diana and film producer Dodi Al Fayed - played by Khalid Abdalla - son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw), is printed as they are followed by the paparazzi on a yachting holiday.

The Queen (Imelda Staunton) says: “All one wants is for that girl to find peace.”

Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana's relationship will be explored. Credit: Netflix

In front of Diana, she also says: “You’ve finally succeeded in turning this house upside down. It’s nothing less than a revolution.” To which Diana replies that it was “never” her intention.

Prince William is heard asking if Diana is okay on the phone as he sits with Prince Harry.

As she is asked to visit Paris the following week, Diana says: “I’m OK, it’s just, it has all been a bit mad recently.”

She is then seen getting into a car as photographers’ cameras flash.

The final moments of the trailer appear to look at the aftermath of Diana and Dodi’s deaths following a car crash in a Paris tunnel in August 1997.

Series six will begin where the fifth series concluded, with Prince Charles and Princess Diana spending summer apart after their divorce. Credit: Netflix

In the teaser, Dominic West as Prince Charles can be heard saying the Queen should “be mother to the nation” as there is talk of silence from Buckingham Palace.

He adds: “You’ve seen the images on the television, Diana gave people what they needed, all over the world in their thousands, and they adored her for it.”

The trailer ends with the line: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us have ever seen.”

The second part of The Crown will air on December 14.

