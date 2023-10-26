By Lewis Denison, Westminster Producer

Dominic Cummings and other senior figures key to the government's response during the coronavirus pandemic are set to appear at the Covid-19 inquiry next week, in what could be a set of explosive hearings.

Big players in Boris Johnson's government, including former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and ex-Number 10 director of communications Lee Cain are all among witnesses scheduled to give evidence.

But Cabinet Secretary Simon Case - who was embroiled in a number of Partygate controversies, and was expected to appear at the inquiry - is absent due to illness and will not appear - at least until he recovers - if at all.

He had been due to appear at the inquiry in the coming weeks.

Mr Cummings, who has been vocally critical of the government's performance since he sensationally left Mr Johnson's top team, is unlikely to hold back in what is expected to be tempestuous testimony on Tuesday morning.

The former top government adviser confirmed last week that he had been going through his statement with inquiry lawyers, describing the process as "painful".

Mr Johnson's closest aide when the pandemic emerged, Mr Cummings became well-known by the public when the government was forced to defend him after he drove to County Durham beauty spot Barnard Castle during the first lockdown.

Next week's hearings will begin with Mr Reynolds on Monday morning, followed by Imran Shafi, who was former private secretary to the PM for public services, and Mr Cain who is scheduled for that afternoon.

Former head of the NHS, Sir Simon Stevens, and Professor Yvonne Doyle, former medical director of Public Health England, are due to give evidence next Thursday.

The inquiry's module two hearings are considering core UK decision-making and political governance.

Communications between Mr Case, Mr Cummings and Mr Cain were revealed at the inquiry earlier this month, with the three discussing how Mr Johnson's wife Carrie was "the real person in charge".

The WhatsApp messages are understood to have been from October 14, 2020.

Mr Case wrote: “Am not sure I can cope with today.

“Might just go home. Matt just called, having spoken to PM. According to Matt (so aim off, obvs), PM has asked Matt to work up regional circuit breakers for the North (as per Northern Ireland) today – and to bring recommendations. I am going to scream…”

Lee Cain, who was Mr Johnson’s director of communications until November 2020, replied: “Wtf are we talking about.”

Mr Case, in an apparent reference to Mr Johnson’s then-partner and now wife, Carrie Johnson, replied: “Whatever Carrie cares about, I guess.”

Mr Case wrote: “I was always told that Dom (Dominic Cummings) was the secret PM. How wrong they are. I look forward to telling select cttee tomorrow – ‘oh, f*** no, don’t worry about Dom, the real person in charge is Carrie’.”

This week the Cabinet Office confirmed Mr Case had stepped back from his role due to a “private medical matter”.

After learning of his illness, a spokesman for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry's legal team said he "can confirm it has been contacted by government lawyers.

“We will update core participants as soon as possible.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was wishing the Cabinet secretary a speedy recovery.

“The prime minister said the Cabinet Secretary was due to return in the coming weeks and that he knew colleagues would join him in wishing for a speedy recovery,” No 10 said in a readout of the meeting.

Downing Street said his duties would be “split out” and covered by a number of permanent secretaries and director generals while he is away.