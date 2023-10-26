MP Crispin Blunt arrested on suspicion of rape and has Tory whip suspended

Play Brightcove video

Crispin Blunt has now had the Tory whip suspended and been asked to stay away from Parliament - ITV News Political Correspondent Shehab Khan has the latest

Crispin Blunt has identified himself as a previously unnamed Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape.

The 63-year-old has had the Tory whip suspended and been asked to stay away from Parliament.

It comes as Surrey Police said a man has now been released on bail, pending further investigation, after being arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of illegal drugs.

Mr Blunt, the MP for Reigate, posted to X, formerly Twitter: "It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape. I am confirming that MP was me.

"The fact of the arrest requires a formal notification of the Speaker and then my Chief Whip.

"I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion.

Crispin Blunt posted a statement to X. Credit: UK Parliament/PA

"The second time was earlier this morning under caution following arrest. The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to cooperate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge.

"I do not intend to say anything further on this matter until the police have completed their inquiries."

A Surrey police spokesman said on Thursday: "We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (25 October)... on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.

"He has been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries."

It is the latest allegation of sexual misconduct to rock the Conservative Party after Peter Bone was suspended from Parliament, also for bullying, for six weeks on Wednesday.

Former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher also recently left Parliament after being accused of groping someone.

The Conservative Party and Number 10 have so far declined to comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...