NHS waiting lists 'could top eight million by summer' regardless of strikes

NHS waiting lists could top eight million by next summer, regardless of whether medics continue striking over pay, according to new analysis.

The Health Foundation is calling for changes in policy and continued investment to clear the backlog.

In a new report, the organisation modelled four different scenarios and concluded, based on current trends, that NHS waiting lists could peak at eight million by August 2024 if there is no more strike action by healthcare workers before starting to come down.

If strikes were to continue, the list could be 180,000 higher, it said.

Earlier this month it was revealed that 7.75 million people were waiting for NHS treatment as of August, the highest figure since records began in 2007.

Charles Tallack, director of data analytics at the Health Foundation, said: “Behind these numbers are people anxious for a diagnosis, patients in avoidable pain and lives put on hold.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made tackling waiting lists a priority at the beginning of 2023, but the government has since blamed ongoing strikes in the NHS for making the issue more challenging.

Mr Tallack added: “While industrial action has a range of impacts on NHS organisations, the strikes have only directly resulted in a small increase in the size of the overall waiting list.

“Ministers have been quick to blame industrial action for the lack of progress in reducing the waiting list but the roots of this crisis lie in a decade of underinvestment in the NHS, a failure to address chronic staff shortages and the longstanding neglect of social care.”

Different groups of healthcare workers have been striking since December 2022 – including nurses, radiographers and ambulance drivers as well as medics – with the action impacting more than one million appointments.

However, the Health Foundation’s analysis only includes disruption caused by the junior doctor and consultants strikes, due to the direct impact on the waiting list for consultant-led care.

Junior doctors and consultants have walked out on strike together twice so far Credit: Jacob King/PA

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive at NHS Providers, said the report “will fuel trust leaders’ concerns that the record-high waiting list will keep growing before it comes down”.

“The projected increase alongside the rising financial impact of industrial action underscores the urgency of resolving the strikes,” she added.

“While strikes are not the leading cause of longer waits, the report confirms they exacerbate the issue by swallowing up NHS resources that could be better spent on cutting care backlogs.”

Mr Tallack also highlights how the pandemic “heaped further significant pressure on an already stressed system”, but said “waiting lists were already growing long before Covid”.

He added: “Eliminating the backlog for elective care and returning waiting times to 18 weeks is entirely possible – it was done in the early 2000s and it can be done again. However, it will be very challenging and will require sustained focus, policy action and investment.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “While the analysis itself acknowledges that the impact of strikes is significantly underestimated and NHS staff and patients won’t agree that the impact has been small, with more than one million appointments and procedures rescheduled, there has continued to be important progress in bringing down the longest waits – two-year waits have been virtually eliminated and waits of more than 65 weeks have more than halved. "

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: "This makes clear that NHS waiting lists would be the highest in history today even without industrial action.

“It blows out of the water the Conservatives attempts to blame doctors and nurses for the crisis in the NHS."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made tackling waiting lists a priority Credit: Jaime Lorriman/The Daily Telegraph/PA

NHS strikes escalated last month with the first-ever joint walkout by junior doctors and consultants in history, which led to a second three-day spell of co-ordinated action in early October.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said consultants will hold off calling more strikes until November to allow for negotiations.

They agreed to talk with ministers earlier this month, with the BMA’s junior doctors committee following suit.

The Department of Health and Social Care said cutting waiting lists "is one of the Government’s top five priorities" and it is "taking action to shorten long waits, despite disruption from strikes ."

