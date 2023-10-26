Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and drug possession

An unnamed Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of illegal drugs, it has been confirmed by Surrey Police.

The man has now been released on bail, pending further investigation. It is not clear which drugs the man was allegedly in possession of.

A Surrey police spokesman said: "We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (25 October)... on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.

"He has been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries."

It is the latest allegation of sexual misconduct to rock the Conservative Party after Peter Bone was suspended from Parliament for six weeks on Wednesday.

Former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher also recently left Parliament after being accused of groping someone.

The Conservative Party and Number 10 have so far declined to comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...