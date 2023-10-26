World Rugby finds 'insufficient evidence' to pursue Tom Curry racism allegation

World Rugby shut down England flanker Tom Curry’s allegation that he was racially abused by South Africa's Mbongeni Mbonambi.

The governing body announced it found insufficient evidence that Curry had been the victim of a racial slur during the World Cup semi-final on Saturday, following an investigation.

World Rugby announced that it has closed the case unless additional evidence comes to light.

The decision means Mbonambi will be available to play in the Rugby World Cup final.

Mbonambi was selected for Saturday's final against New Zealand but his participation could have been jeopardised if he'd been found guilty of misconduct.

Curry alleged to referee Ben O’Keeffe in the second quarter of the Stade de France showdown that he had been called a “white c***” by Springboks hooker Mbonambi.

In an unexpected development, World Rugby revealed that it had also been investigating an additional allegation arising from the rivals’ clash at Twickenham in November.

The Rugby Football Union told the investigation that Curry “had also been the victim of the same abuse, from the same player, in the autumn Test 2022”.

“Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously by World Rugby, warranting a thorough investigation,” a World Rugby statement read.

“Having considered all the available evidence, including match footage, audio and evidence from both teams, the governing body has determined that there is insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges."

"I t is important to note that World Rugby accepts that Tom Curry made the allegations in good faith, and that there is no suggestion that the allegation was deliberately false or malicious," it added.

Addressing backlash targeted at both players since the incident, World Rugby stated that there is "no place in rugby or society for discrimination, abuse or hate speech" and urges fans "to embrace the sport’s values of respect, integrity and solidarity."

Although the alleged slur is not audible on the ref mic, Curry’s subsequent conversation with O’Keeffe is.

“Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c*** what do I do?” the Sale flanker said.

O’Keeffe replied: “Nothing, please. I’ll be on it.”

When asked after the match if Mbonambi had said something he should not have done, Curry replied “yeah”, although he declined to reveal the content of the remark.

The RFU has condemned the verdict reached by the investigation, which has overshadowed the build-up to Friday’s bronze final between England and Argentina and the final between New Zealand and South Africa 24 hours later.

“The RFU fully support Tom Curry in raising the racially abusive behaviour he experienced,” an RFU statement read.

“The RFU are deeply disappointed by the decision taken by World Rugby. The decision not to put the evidence before an independent disciplinary panel has denied the disciplinary process the opportunity to hear Tom Curry’s voice and to independently assess his account of these serious events, together with the other available evidence.

“In their continued full support of Tom, the RFU, together with the England squad, condemn the disgusting abuse he and his family has received on social media as a result of his having had the courage to put unacceptable behaviour that has no place in society or on the rugby field in the public eye.”

