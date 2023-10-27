Play Brightcove video

Loud explosions have been heard in Gaza as all communications from the territory have cut out, ITV News' Rachel Townsend reports

The Israeli military has announced it is 'expanding activity' in the Gaza strip after raiding it for two nights in a row.

US troops launch an attack on Iran military targets in Syria after attacks on its military bases.

Charities and aid agencies say aid is beginning to trickle into Gaza but no fuel, leaving hospitals ceasing to function

The hostage toll has increased to 229, the Israeli ministry reports.

The death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 7,000, while more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, according to respective health officials.

Reports suggests all phone and internet connection has cut out in Gaza, as Israeli forces moves closer to a full-on ground invasion on Friday.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says it has "completely lost contact" with its operations room in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza has come under intense bombardment as the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) say ground forces are "expanding their operations" on Friday.

Reports suggests all phone and internet connection has cut out in the territory, as the army moves closer to a full-on ground invasion of the besieged territory.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s spokesman, said aerial attacks had been targeting Hamas tunnels and other targets.

“In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening,” he said.

"The IDF is acting with great force to achieve the objectives of the war.”

Reports have suggested all communications in Gaza have cut out. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said: " We have completely lost contact with the operations room in #Gaza Strip and all our teams operating there due to the Israeli authorities cutting off all landline, cellular and internet communications.

"We are deeply concerned about the ability of our teams to continue providing their emergency medical services, especially since this disruption affects the central emergency number '101' and hinders the arrival of ambulance vehicles to the wounded and injured."

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said he has lost contact with his family who are currently in Gaza.

"We can't get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost 3 weeks. We can only pray they survive the night," he said.

Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive against the Hamas militant group.

This comes as the UN warned fuel shortages continue to worsen the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"There is not much humanity left in Gaza and hell is settling in," the commissioner-general of UN Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned on Friday.

As Israel launches fresh raids on the territory, fears across the wider region are growing over the potential involvement of more players in the conflict.

Israeli forces, with fighter jets and drones, carried out a ground raid into Gaza for the second night in a row on Thursday. They struck targets on the outskirts of Gaza City, military officials said on Friday.

The airstrikes have flattened entire communities, and Israel's blockade on the territory has left people struggling to get food, fuel and electricity.

More than a million people in Gaza have fled their homes, with many following Israel's orders to evacuate to the south, but these regions, including the city of Khan Younis have faced increased shelling this week.

Shelters in the area are almost three times over capacity, a UN representative in Palestine warned.

“In the room the size of a classroom 70 people sleep, eat, drink and take care of their families”, Samer Abdeljaber said, adding that there are eight toilets for 25,000 people.

The Palestinian death toll has soared past 7,000 as Israel continues to carry out intense airstrikes in response Hamas' brutal attack on the country three weeks ago.

Wounded Palestinians receive treatment at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City. Credit: AP

More than 1,400 people in Israel, mostly civilians, were killed during the initial Hamas incursion, according to the Israeli government.

The proscribed terrorist group is holding at least 229 captives inside Gaza, including men, women, children and older adults, according to the Israeli ministry.

Sources taking part in Qatar-led negotiations to get the hostages back have had a "breakthrough" CNN understands.

Asked about the status of the negotiations Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented at a news conference on Thursday, saying, “every channel is a possible channel.”

“One thing should be clear — we have a goal and I trust the State of Israel and the IDF…and we’ll keep doing every effort to bring the hostages and the missing back," Gallant said.

UN to vote on 'humanitarian truce'

The UN General Assembly will vote on a resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza, at 3pm EDT ( 8pm GMT) on Friday.

Unlike the Security Council, there are no vetoes in the General Assembly so the resolution is certain to be adopted.

But while council resolutions are legally binding, assembly resolutions are not. They do, however, serve as an important barometer of world opinion.

Israel's military offensive

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said during a news briefing on Thursday Israel is preparing for the "next stages" in its war against Hamas, adding "there will be more" ground raids, according to CNN.

Israeli troops conducted “targeted raids” inside Gaza for a second consecutive night before withdrawing, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in statement on Friday.

Video published by the IDF showed tanks and armoured vehicles raiding the Shaja'iyah neighbourhood, where they targeted Hamas infrastructure including "anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centres, as well as Hamas terrorists," the IDF said.

Israeli forces claim to have killed the deputy head of the Hamas intelligence directorate, according to a joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Security Agency, or Shin Bet.

They believed he was one of the officials they hold partially responsible for planning the October 7 attacks, CNN reports.

Humanitarian help 'paralysed' in Gaza

Aid is beginning to trickle into the 25-mile stretch of land, after it was crippled by blockades and airstrikes.

After Hamas fighters launched their incursion, Israel stopped the supply of food, fuel, electricity and medical items.

The main United Nations agency aiding Palestinians said its operations in Gaza are being “paralysed” due to this.

Israeli tanks pictured near the Gaza border. Credit: CNN

Speaking at a news conference on Friday UN Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees Phillipe Lazzarini said: “The last remaining public services are collapsing, our aid operation is crumbling and for the first time ever, [our staff] report that people are now hungry.

“Over the last week, I followed closely the focus about the number of trucks entering Gaza. Many of us saw in these trucks a glimmer of hope.

"These show trucks are nothing more than crumbs that would not make a difference for the 2 million people [of Gaza].”

Charity, The Palestine Red Crescent Society said 12 aid trucks entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Thursday, carrying water, food, medicine and medical supplies — but no fuel.

The organisation said it has received 74 trucks since humanitarian aid transfers into the Gaza Strip resumed several days ago.

Hunger and disease are rapidly becoming a major issue for those living in the territory, as the UN warned the current aid levels in Gaza are "nothing more than crumbs".

The head of the UNRWA warned on Friday that more aid was urgently needed.

“Food and water are running out. The streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage,” Philippe Lazzarini said.

"Gaza is on the brink of a massive health hazard as the risks of diseases are looming."

