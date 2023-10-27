Li Keqiang, influential former premier sidelined by Xi Jinping, dies at 68

Former Premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, died on Friday of a heart attack at the age of 68, officials said.

Li was China’s number two leader from 2013-23 and an advocate for private business but was left with little authority after President Xi Jinping made himself the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and tightened control over the economy and society.

Li had been resting in Shanghai recently and had a heart attack on Thursday. He died at 12.10am on Friday.

Xi Jinping side lined Li Keqiang in later years. Credit: AP

Li, an English-speaking economist, was considered a contender to succeed then-Communist Party leader Hu Jintao in 2013 but was passed over in favour of Xi.

Reversing the Hu era’s consensus-oriented leadership, Xi centralised powers in his own hands, leaving Li and others on the party’s ruling seven-member Standing Committee with little influence.

As the top economic official, Li promised to improve conditions for entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth.

But the ruling party under Xi increased the dominance of state industry and tightened control over tech and other industries.

Foreign companies said they felt unwelcome after Xi and other leaders called for economic self-reliance, expanded an anti-spying law and raided offices of consulting firms.

Li was dropped from the Standing Committee at a party congress in October 2022 despite being two years below the informal retirement age of 70.

The same day, Xi awarded himself a third five-year term as party leader, discarding a tradition under which his predecessors stepped down after 10 years.

Xi filled the top party ranks with loyalists, ending the era of consensus leadership and possibly making himself leader for life.

The No2 slot was filled by Li Qiang, the party secretary for Shanghai, who lacked Li Keqiang’s national-level experience and later told reporters that his job was to do whatever Xi decided.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...