England has secured a vital 1-0 Women's Nations League group stage victory over Belgium on Friday, in front of a crowd of 28,321 at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Belgium had entered the contest as Group A1 leaders but by the final whistle they had been knocked off the top spot by the Netherlands, while the Lionesses moved up to second place.

England took a 1-0 lead inside the first 13 minutes through Lauren Hemp following a sequence that began with Chloe Kelly’s corner.

Millie Bright came close when her backwards header pinged off the right post and the rebound bounced favourably in the path of Hemp, who turned in the opener with her left foot.

"We need to score more," said England manager Sarina Wiegman, despite being happy with the team's performance overall.

The European champions were looking to secure a win after a mixed start to the league.

They defeated Scotland 2-1 in Sunderland, but suffered a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in Utrecht.

To qualify for the the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Lionesses need to win their group to move on to the Nations League Finals, and must then progress to the semi finals.

The teams entered wearing black armbands in honour of England World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton, who died on Saturday morning.

England's Rachel Daly and Belgium's Tine De Caigny battle for the ball. Credit: PA

Niamh Charles – one of three changes for Wiegman – got herself involved early, linking up with Alex Greenwood before cutting into the penalty area, where a flurry of chances for the hosts ended with Chelsea defender Charles sending an effort over the crossbar.

Following Hemp's early goal, both sides had further first-half chances, with goalkeeper Mary Earps forced into a precautionary dive when Tessa Wullaert’s effort deflected off Millie Bright’s lower leg.

Wiegman made two substitutions in the second half, swapping Alessia Russo for Rachel Daly and replacing Ella Toone with Kirby as England pushed for more.

England staged another late surge but – in the end – it was just Hemp who made it count.

