The Queen of Pop still reigns supreme - according to Guinness World Records.

Madonna has been recertified as the biggest-selling female recording artist of all time, a title she has held since 2009.

The singer has reportedly sold over 400 million records - albums and singles - across her 40-year career.

Although precise sales figures are difficult to obtain and are often disputed, GWR has said it is widely acknowledged that only The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson have conclusively sold more records worldwide than Madonna.

Fellow popstars Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé make up the rest of the top five.

Madonna is also the highest-grossing female touring artist, having made a box-office gross of $1,389,746,222 (£1,157,136,058) from her tours as of July 2022.

The superstar is currently performing on her Celebration Tour, which she opened at The O2 in London.

She performed three more sold-out dates in London before moving on to the European and North American legs, with two additional London dates scheduled for December.

This is Madonna’s first tour since her Madame X shows, which ended in 2020.

