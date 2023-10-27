On Unscripted, Musician, DJ and broadcaster Don Letts joins Nina Nannar. The pair talk about how to embrace ageing, what it’s like to release a solo album at the age of 67 and discuss being Black and British.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.