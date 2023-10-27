Labour rebellion as more senior figures defy Starmer to call for ceasefire

Play Brightcove video

Sir Keir Starmer's refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza has put him at odds with other senior Labour figures, including the mayor of London, mayor of Greater Manchester and the party's Scottish leader.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has become the latest to break ranks with Sir Keir by calling for a ceasefire, following Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said it would help prevent a "further devastating loss of life".

Mr Burnham released a statement saying he, the deputy mayor and the ten leaders of Greater Manchester were joining "the growing international calls for a ceasefire by all sides and for the hostages to be released unharmed".

Both Mr Khan and Mr Sarwar posted video messages to social media, saying a ceasefire was needed so aid could reach Palestinians under bombardment in Gaza, but Sir Keir is so far only backing a weaker "humanitarian pause".

That position flies in the face of at least 42 Labour MPs who have now backed calls for a ceasefire.

Labour shadow minister Steve Reed explained that a "humanitarian pause" of fighting would allow aid to reach those who need it, while a total ceasefire would prevent Israel from wiping out terror group Hamas after it launched its surprise, deadly October 7 attack.

But that position is putting Sir Keir at odds with large swathes of his party, with numerous backbench MPs calling for a ceasefire and more than 250 Muslim Labour councillors, who wrote to Sir Keir demanding he take a tougher stance.

He's spent the past week aiming to see off a potential rebellion over his comments on the Gaza crisis after several councillors quit over a remark suggesting he supported Israel's move to cut off Gaza's supplies - he has since clarified, denying that is what he meant.

There had been talk of frontbench resignations over his comments but a meeting with several Labour MPs on Wednesday did seem to ease concerns.

He released a statement following that meeting - and after receiving the letter from hundreds of Muslim councillors urging him to call for a ceasefire - saying he supported humanitarian pauses so food, fuel and medicine could reach Gaza.

What have Sadiq Khan and Anas Sarwar said?

Mayor Khan and Mr Sarwar's call for a ceasefire will put considerable pressure on Sir Keir to change his position.

Mr Khan said: "Thousands of innocent civilians, men, women and children have already been killed, and it's becoming impossible for aid to reach the people who desperately need it.

"Substantial military escalation is now likely which will only deepen the humanitarian disaster."

"I join the international community in calling for a ceasefire. It will stop the killing and would allow vital aid supplies to reach those who need it in Gaza but it will also allowed the international community more time to prevent a protracted conflict in the region and further devastating loss of life," he added.

Mr Sarwar said: “We are all so desperate for peace and are desperate to see the end of violence.

“And that is why we need to see the immediate release of hostages, immediate access to humanitarian supplies, food, medicine, electricity, water, into Gaza…

“The immediate cessation of violence, with an end of rocket fire into and out of Gaza. And let me be clear, that means a ceasefire right now.”

Rishi Sunak is also refusing to call for a ceasefire - but why?

Rishi Sunak and members of his Cabinet are also refusing to call for a ceasefire.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the government needs to “ensure” there is a break in fighting in order to get aid into Gaza and allow British citizens to leave the bombarded 25-mile Strip.

UK Border Force teams are set up in Egypt to help if the Rafah border crossing is opened up for people to leave.

Israel has only in recent days agreed to allow aid into the country through the crossing, having besieged the Hamas-ruled area, preventing essentials such as water, food and fuel from reaching more than two million Palestinians.

Asked why ministers would not call for a cessation of violence, Ms Keegan told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the government would not want to “cross that line of telling Israel it has anything but the right to defend itself”.

“Hamas have created this situation and Hamas are now embedding themselves in the Palestinian population,” she said.

More than 80 MPs and have urged the government to call for a cessation of violence.

But the prime minister’s official spokesman told reporters a ceasefire would “only benefit Hamas”.

The Foreign Office is in contact with around 200 UK nationals in Gaza, the prime minister said.

It comes as the Israeli military launched a second ground raid in Gaza in as many days, striking targets on the outskirts of Gaza City.

Gaza crisis opens divisions in UK and leaves Jewish community 'in fear'

The fighting between Islamist proscribed terror group Hamas and the predominantly Jewish Israel has opened deep divisions between communities in the UK.

Britain’s Chief Rabbi on Thursday told ITV News the Jewish community in the UK are more fearful for their safety than at any time since the end of World War Two.

Britain’s Chief Rabbi speaks to ITV News about the fear being felt by British Jewish people:

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who is also the Chief Rabbi of the Commonwealth, said rising antisemitism was causing “very deep pain”.

"The fear that's running through the Jewish community now I think we haven't had since 1945," he said.

“And we have gone through many challenges since that time.

"Certainly it is palpable right now and it is shared by so many good people in this country who very much identify with that suffering and to whom we feel indebted."

However, he accused some of those joining pro-Palestinian protests in Britain in recent weeks of supporting Hamas.

"There is a lot of anxiety and seeing so many thousands of people on the streets openly supporting the Hamas terrorists certainly has caused a lot of anxiety within in our community," he said.

There has been heated debate about the language and imagery seen during pro-Palestinian protests in recent weeks.

The protests were organised in support for Palestinians, demanding an end to Israel's bombardment of Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians.

A huge controversy was sparked following a recent protest after a video posted on social media showed a man chanting "Jihad" at a Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain protest after a speaker asked: "What is the solution to liberate people from the concentration camp called Palestine?”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "calls for jihad on our streets are not only a threat to the Jewish community but to our democratic values and we expect the police to take all necessary action to tackle extremism head on".

