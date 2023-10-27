A Spanish duke has been told he can't register the birth of his daughter unless he shortens her 25-word long name.

Sofía Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Ángela de la Cruz Micaela del Santísimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santísima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos was baptised on October 7 - but her rule-breaking long name has caused a stir at the Civil Registry.

Spanish aristocrat Fernando Fitz-James Stuart, 33, and Sofía Palazuelo, 31, had to learn the hard way that their child's name cannot be more than “one compound name” and “two simple ones”, El País has reported.

The 17th Duke of Huéscar, heir apparent to the dukedom of Alba, named his daughter after the late duchess who died in 2014.

María del Rosario Cayetana Paloma Alfonsa Victoria Eugenia Fernanda Teresa Francisca de Paula Lourdes Antonia Josefa Fausta Rita Castor Dorotea Santa Esperanza Fitz-James Stuart y de Silva Falcó y Gurtubay was 88 years old when she died.

The lengthy name also pays tribute to other members of the family of Spain's most senior aristocratic dynasty, with a nod to their religious values.

The first name, Sofía, honours her mother and grandmother, while Fernanda is a tribute to her father and her great uncle Fernando Martínez of Irujo, Marquis of San Vicente del Barco, according to El País.

The baptism was held on Saturday October 7 in the church of San Román in Seville.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…