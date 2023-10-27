Why Scotland could soon be at the heart of the space race

Play Brightcove video

From communications to climate change, the demand for space data is booming - and Scotland is becoming a key player

The race to space often feels a million miles away, but it’s now a lot closer to home.

Just outside of Glasgow, rockets are being made. Skyrora designs, manufactures, and deploys them for small satellites.

We were given exclusive access to the factory where they are working on the latest designs.

Our filming was restricted to ensure their system designs were protected - that is how competitive this industry has become.

Nickie Finnegan explained to us: “Our rockets are a lot smaller than the ones you see at SpaceX and it’s going to be delivering small and cube satellites primarily.

"There’s a lot of cube and small satellites waiting to be launched, even on Richter missions like with SpaceX, they’re waiting in this long line that’s up to two years.

"So if you can get a smaller rocket that has a more dedicated approach, you can get those satellites up faster.”

Shetland spaceport are hoping to have their first vertical rocket launch next summer.

The rocket we viewed in the warehouse is hoped to be launched by the end of next year.

It will be taking satellites into orbit - satellites which are being constructed just a few miles away in Glasgow City Centre.

AAC Clyde Space specialise in small satellite technologies that enable businesses, governments and educational organisations to access data from space.

From communications to climate change, the demand for space data is booming.

CEO Luis Gomes said: “Scotland’s space industry is probably the biggest in Europe.

"We build more satellites in Glasgow than anywhere else outside of the Silicon Valley. So this is a place where we are actually growing the industry very quickly.”

MPs from the Scottish Affairs Committee launched an Inquiry this year to establish what both the UK and Scottish governments can do to support the sector.

Members are touring the facilities, finding out about the need for increased investment and the issue around gaps in the workforce.

More skilled and experienced personnel are needed if the sector is to reach its full potential.

Alongside the satellites and rockets, Scotland also has five of the seven potential launch sites.

Shetland’s spaceport, in the northerly island of Unit, looks the closest to completion. They are hoping to have their first vertical rocket launch next summer.

Scott Hammond, the deputy CEO at Saxavord, said: “We’re really close to getting our spaceport licensing and our range license which will be absolutely historic for the UK and Scotland.

A satellite Lab at AAC Clyde Space in Glasgow City Centre

"We will be the first vertical launch space port in the UK and or orbital launch - in mainland Europe - that’s going to be a big thing."

Scotland alone is hoping to capitalise on a £4 billion share of the global space market by 2030.

The sector now employs 48,000 people and supports an estimated 126,800 UK jobs across the wider supply chain.

Scott Hammond added: “I really think we’ve got a massive chance here in Scotland and the UK to build something that’s going to be sustainable for decades beyond this, and that’s very much what we’re trying to do here in Shetland.

"We’re not looking at just the next two or three years, we’re looking at decades away.”

By maximising this rapidly growing industry, Scotland could become the Celtic Cape Canaveral.

