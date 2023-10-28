An Iranian teenage girl injured weeks ago in an incident on Tehran's Metro while not wearing a head scarf has died, Iranian state media reports.

The death of Armita Geravand comes after her being in a coma for weeks in Tehran - and after the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini and the nationwide protests it sparked.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported her death.

The teenager fell into a a coma after an alleged altercation with morality police. CCTV footage, released by Iranian state broadcaster Irna, showed images of a girl being carried off a metro train.

While a friend told Iranian state television that she hit her head on the station’s platform, the soundless footage aired by the broadcaster from outside of the car is blocked by a bystander. Just seconds later, her limp body is carried off.

Geravand’s mother and father appeared in state media footage saying a blood pressure issue, a fall or perhaps both contributed to their daughter’s injury.

Activists abroad have alleged Geravand may have been pushed or attacked because she was not wearing the hijab.

They demanded an independent investigation by the United Nations' fact-finding mission on Iran, citing the theocracy’s use of pressure on victims’ families and state TV’s history of airing hundreds of coerced confessions.

