Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card found dead

A man suspected of fatally shooting dead 18 people and wounding 13 in the US state of Maine has been found dead, authorities said on Friday night local time (28 October).

In a Facebook statement, Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office wrote: "The suspect in Wednesday night's shootings has been located and is deceased."

Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Card, 40, of Bowdoin, Maine, was a US Army reservist who underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he reportedly began acting erratically during training.

Card had been sought since the Wednesday night shootings, and murder warrants were issued against him.

Police dive teams began searching water on Friday (28 October), near to where a vehicle belonging to Card was found abandoned after the shooting.

A shelter in place order was issued across 700 square miles of the state following the shooting - it was lifted just under 48 hours after the shooting.