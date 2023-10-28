Play Brightcove video

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the families of those taken hostage in Gaza as he warned the war 'will be long and difficult'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation that the military has opened a “second stage” in the war against Hamas, after he met with families of those taken hostage.

In a press conference on Saturday, he said the war "will be long and difficult", after Israeli military expanded its attacks from the ground, air and sea on Friday. The bombardment, described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the war, knocked out most communications in Gaza, largely cutting off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people. The escalation brought more domestic pressure on Israel's government to bring about the release of dozens of hostages seized in the October 7 Hamas terror attack, amid concerns they were being held underground.

Desperate family members met with Netanyahu on Saturday and expressed support for an exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Netanyahu told the nationally televised news conference that Israel is determined to bring back all the hostages, and maintained that the expanding ground operation “will help us in this mission.” He said he couldn’t reveal everything that is being done due to the sensitivity and secrecy of the efforts.

“This is the second stage of the war, whose objectives are clear: To destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and bring the hostages home,” he said.

The Israeli military says Hamas militants kidnapped more than 200 people on October 7 and took them into a network of tunnels inside the densely populated Gaza Strip.

In the night from Friday to Saturday, Israeli war planes bombed Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers in dozens of strikes, heightening the concerns of relatives of hostages over the fate of their loved ones.

Israelis light candles at a vigil paying tribute to the victims of the unprecedented deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7. Credit: AP

Netanyahu and his wife Sara met with the families in Kirya in Tel Aviv.

His office said he told them that getting abductees released is one of the goals of the war. He told them that the greater the pressure, the greater the chances for bringing them home. Hundreds of family members demonstrated in Tel Aviv earlier Saturday, expressing fears that military leaders are being cavalier with the lives of the hostages. “The families feel like they’re they’re left behind and no one is really caring about them," said Miki Haimovitz, a former lawmaker. Meanwhile, the Palestinian death toll in Gaza on Saturday rose to just over 7,700 people in the three weeks since the war began, with 377 deaths reported since late Friday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

A majority of those killed have been women and minors, the ministry said.

