Pro-Palestine protesters take to UK streets as Israel steps up Gaza offensive

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have taken to the streets of Britain as Israel steps up its offensive on Gaza.

Police expected around 100,000 people to join a demonstration in London demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, with other rallies organised elsewhere in the UK – including in Manchester and Glasgow.

It comes as Israel knocked out communications in the Gaza Strip in intensified attacks, largely cutting off the 2.3 million population from contact with each other and the outside world.

The United Nations said the move would prevent aid from reaching Palestinians trapped inside the bombarded territory, with Tel Aviv continuing to fire air strikes on the 25-mile stretch.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas fighters who it claims are operating from among civilians, with the UK government calculating that about 200 British nationals remain in Gaza.

One woman was knocked over by a police horse startled by fireworks let off at a pro-Palestinian protest.

A number of the horses bolted at the sound of the fireworks near the Houses of Parliament.

The woman was knocked to the floor and trampled on but appeared to be fine when brought back to her feet.

Red and green flares were also let off by protesters.

As the Palestinian death toll mounts, with the Hamas-controlled Gazan health ministry saying more than 7,000 people have been killed, demands for a ceasefire are growing among UK politicians.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said “calls for a ceasefire in the abstract aren’t going to help the situation”.

He added: “It is perfectly possible to support the Palestinian people but also to condemn Hamas.

The UK government’s position, backed by Labour and Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, has been to push for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid into Gaza and to allow people, including 200 trapped British nationals, to escape the territory.

Sir Keir is facing pressure to change tack after a number of senior Labour figures, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, came out in support of a ceasefire.

The Foreign Secretary told broadcasters: “We have consistently sought to bring about pauses to facilitate the inward passage of humanitarian aid that we are providing and the release of hostages and the evacuation of British nationals in Gaza, so that has been our position from the start.

“Of course we want to see this resolved, we want to see Israel safe, peaceful and secure.

“But, as yet, I have seen or heard nothing from Hamas that gives me any confidence that they desire or would abide by calls for a ceasefire.”

