Lyon's coach Fabio Grosso was left with a head injury after his team's bus came under attack ahead of Sunday's French league football game against Marseille.

Fans threw projectiles at the vehicle, smashing the glass which in turn hit Grosso.

Images on social media show the football coach lying on a stretcher with blood on his face and hands. Later images show him up and walking around with a bandage around his head.

The Lyon bus was hit on the way to the Stade Velodrome with the match later called off.

“We applied the protocol, which states that the game shouldn’t be played when a party is injured and his participation is compromised because of this physical assault,” match referee Francois Letexier told a news conference.

Grosso scored the winning penalty kick for Italy in the shootout victory over France in the 2006 World Cup final.

Both Lyon and Marseille have been under pressure recently.

Despite replacing Marcelino with Gennaro Gattuso as coach in September, Marseille is still showing poor form with one win and three losses in its last four league games.

Lyon is the only team still winless in the league. Replacing Laurent Blanc with Grosso as coach in September hasn’t paid off for Lyon, which sits in last place.

