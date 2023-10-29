A man has died and three other people were hurt after a car overturned on the M4 motorway in west London on Sunday morning.

The motorway was closed in both directions as police dealt with the incident on the eastbound carriageway near to the Cranford Park interchange.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said that one man, believed to be in his 20s, died at the scene while two other men were taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries”.

A fourth casualty was treated for minor injuries before being taken to hospital.

A post on social media showed a car on fire at the side of the motorway with someone using a fire extinguisher to try and put out the flames. Another post showed firefighters dealing with the car after the fire had been put out.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage relating to the incident.

The police force spokesman said: "Emergency services attended and four people were found with injuries, all of whom had been travelling in the car, a Mercedes.

"A man, thought to be aged in his 20s, died at the scene. He was a passenger in the rear of the car. We are in the process of informing his next of kin.

"Two other men, also thought to be aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"A fourth person was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to hospital.

"Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances."