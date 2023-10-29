Matthew Perry’s family ‘heartbroken’ at ‘tragic loss’ of their son

Matthew Perry’s family have said that they are "heartbroken" following the "tragic loss" of their son.

In a statement to US publication People, the actor's family said: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

They added: "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on NBC’s Friends for 10 seasons, was found dead at his Los Angeles home aged 54.

The main cast of 'Friends' after winning outstanding comedy series at the 54th Emmy Awards in 2002. Credit: AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who went to primary school with Perry while their parents worked together, thanked the actor "for all the laughs".

He added: "I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them."

Perry’s mother served as press secretary to Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, during his time as prime minister.

American actress Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to the star revealed that they had spent time together during the summer of 1993.

She wrote on Instagram: "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with.

"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet."

She went on: "I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Matthew Perry, left, with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox Arquette, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in 2002. Credit: Fineberg/AP

Adele took a moment to talk about the star during her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night. She recalled how his work made her laugh and said that even though she’d never met him, there is a strange thing that happens sometimes when an entertainer dies that makes you feel personally sad.

“I just want to say how much I love what he did for us,” she said to the cheering crowd.

Jennifer Hudson said the Friends actor will be "greatly missed," adding: "This man brought so much joy and light to so many around the world."

Saturday Night Live also showed a tribute card for Perry during the weekend’s episode. Perry once hosted the show, in 1997, which featured one sketch where he played Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey and Colin Quinn played Chandler.

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother on Friends wrote on X, that she was “heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’.”

She had also worked with Perry’s father, actor John Bennett Perry, on several television series.

Another frequent Friends co-star, Maggie Wheeler, who played his girlfriend Janice, wrote: "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Selma Blair, who also appeared on an episode of “Friends,” posted on Instagram that she was “broken hearted.”

“My oldest boy friend,” Blair wrote. “All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Many Hollywood actors crossed paths with Perry, who had worked steadily on screen since he was a child.

Wendell Pierce, who worked with Perry on “The Odd Couple,” wrote on X that for two years, “Matthew Perry was my boss, my colleague, and a giving, kind, funny man. I pray and hope he is at peace.”

Shannen Doherty shared a photo on Instagram and reflected on their friendship, which extended back to an appearance on “Beverly Hills 90210," and included a Valentine's Day date in Malibu once.

NBC, which aired the programme, tweeted: “He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”

Want more entertainment news? Listen to our podcast - Unscripted