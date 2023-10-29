Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind are in place every day until Thursday, as a newly named storm is on course to hit the UK.

Dubbed Storm Ciaran, the weather system will bring very strong winds and heavy downpours to southern England and Wales.

The Met Office has also forecast "unsettled" conditions for much of the UK.

Forecasters believe the winds could potentially be powerful enough to damage buildings, bring down power lines and blow off roofs. The rain that will also batter parts of southern England and Wales is likely to cause some level of transport disruption.

Weather experts have warned that delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible and that some homes could be flooded.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said “Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph further inland."

He added: “This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.

"Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”

The yellow weather warnings bring an increased risk of fallen trees due to saturated ground, with fresh flooding in areas already struggling to clear up after Storm Babet's heavy rainfall.

Some communities risk being cut off by flooded roads on Thursday, and Met Office forecasters warn that fast-flowing and deep floodwater could cause a danger to life.

