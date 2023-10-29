Thousands break into UN aid warehouses in Gaza for 'basic survival items'

The war against Hamas is in its second stage with 'very clear objectives', the Israeli PM said in a press conference on Saturday.

Benjamin Netanyahu met with the families of the 229 hostages being held by Hamas.

Israel's military has repeated its call for civilians in northern Gaza to relocate south for their safety, calling Gaza City a 'battlefield'.

Turkish President Erdogan said his country is making preparations to proclaim Israel a 'war criminal' for its actions in Gaza.

229 hostages are being held in Gaza, the Israeli ministry reports.

The death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 7,700, while more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, according to respective health officials.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said that thousands of people have broken into Gaza aid warehouses to take food and other "basic survival items".

Tanks and infantry have continued to push into Gaza over the weekend as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a "second stage" in the war.

The widening ground offensive comes as Israel hits Gaza from air, land and sea.

The bombardment - described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the war - knocked out most communications on Friday, largely cutting off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people from the world.

Communications were restored to many people in Gaza early Sunday, according to local telecoms companies, Internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org and confirmation on the ground.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza.

Thomas White, the agency’s director in Gaza, said that the break-in was “a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down” after three weeks of war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.

Airstrikes hit areas near Gaza's largest hospital, residents say

Israeli airstrikes have hit areas around Gaza’s largest hospital, residents say, destroying roads leading to the facility, which is a major shelter for Palestinians fleeing Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli military has renewed allegations that top Hamas leaders and operatives have built underground bunkers below Shifa hospital and accused the militant group of using civilians as human shields.

Israel has not presented evidence, and Hamas denies the claims.

“Reaching the hospital has become increasingly difficult,” Mahmoud al-Sawah, who was sheltering in the hospital, said over the phone on Sunday. “It seems they want to cut off the area.”

Another Gaza resident, Abdallah Sayed, described the Israeli air and land attacks in the past two days as “the most violent and intense” since the war started.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent says Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City received two calls from Israeli authorities demanding it evacuate.

A statement released by the organisation said that the calls constituted a “clear and direct threat that the hospital must be evacuated at once, otherwise PRCS holds full responsibility for the lives of everyone inside the hospital.”

Spokesperson Nebal Farsakh said that since Sunday morning, Israeli airstrikes have been increasing in the area, reaching buildings as close as 50 metres (yards).

She said that 12,000 people are currently sheltering in the hospital. The intensive care unit is predominantly occupied by children injured in the latest airstrikes. “Most of them are connected to oxygen machines,” she said. “Evacuating them would be killing them.”

The Israeli military did not comment immediately. The military has told some one million people to evacuate to the southern part of the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion.

Internet and telephone access restored for many in Gaza

Internet and telephone connectivity was restored on Sunday morning for many people in Gaza, according to the telecoms company Paltel, Internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org and confirmation on the ground.

For more than 24 hours, people in the besieged Gaza Strip were not able to communicate with each other or seek help.

The narrow coastal area had suffered a total communication blackout since late Friday, adding to the misery of more than 2.3 million people living there.

Many residents, especially in the northern half of the strip, were not able to call ambulances to transfer injured people to hospitals or to seek help for those trapped under the rubble of bombed houses.

Doctors Without Borders medical group said the communication blackout had further isolated the population suffering under siege and bombardment. The blackout also limited the group's ability to coordinate and provide medical assistance, it said.

UK government has not set 'red lines' in Israel's fight against Hamas

A Cabinet minister said the UK government had not set any so-called “red lines” in Israel’s fight back against Hamas in Gaza.

Science Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “I don’t think we need to do that because there are already structures in place, there is international law that is well established.”

Asked whether the UK government had told Israel that it had pledged its support “come what may”, Ms Donelan said: “That is categorically not what we’ve said.

Speaking on Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme, she said: “The prime minister has stood there and said he backs Israel’s right to defend itself, just like we would expect our own right to defend ourselves were the shoe to be on the other foot, but that must be done within international law.

“And the protection of civilians must be a priority. We’ve seen Israel telling the Gazan people to go to the south, we’ve also seen Hamas telling them not to move.”

Ms Donelan said Hamas has been using the Palestinian people as “human shields”, adding: “It is very difficult to get to Hamas without hurting innocent civilians.

“We of course though have said that the priority is to try and avoid doing that because we don’t want to see any loss of life.”

