Can the United Nations secure a resolution as the Israel-Gaza conflict rages on?

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is assembling once again to discuss the Israel-Gaza war.

This time, it’s gathering for an emergency meeting called for by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the non-permanent members of the Council. But there is currently no plan to push for a resolution.

The body has already had four attempts to agree a common position, with different wording proposed by different members, vetoed by different permanent members.

The US/UK proposal was rejected by China and Russia, as it mentioned Israel’s right to self defence and was heavily critical of Hamas. It also favoured a "humanitarian pause" rather than ceasefire, which some suggest could last only a few hours.

Russia’s proposal put forward an immediate cancellation of the Israeli order for civilians to evacuate to southern Gaza and a ceasefire. It was vetoed by the US and UK, amid claims by the Americans there had been "zero consultation".

The wider General Assembly has passed a non-binding resolution, calling for a humanitarian truce, by 120 votes in favour, 14 against including US and Israel, with 45 abstentions.

America appeared relatively isolated with the UK abstaining and France voting in favour.

The General Assembly vote carries no legal weight, but some argue it carries moral heft and is a snapshot of world opinion.

All eyes now focus on the Security Council. It seems vanishingly unlikely a resolution will be passed and even if it did, some question whether it would have any effect on the ground in the Middle East.

But it does provide a useful yardstick for how global geopolitics divides on the war, with the UK and US firmly backing Israel, while the UAE, Russia and China uneasy at the unwavering support.

Members will receive a briefing tonight from the UN’s aid chief Martin Griffiths (a Briton who leads Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) and the Head of the UN organisation which provides aid to the Palestinians (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini.

It’s not clear yet if this will result in a fifth attempt to secure a resolution. But for many, the lack of any formal pronouncement from the Security Council is a damning indictment of its powerlessness in the face of a perilous moment in history.

