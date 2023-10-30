One of Boris Johnson's top aides turned on the "disappearing messages" function in a WhatsApp group with the prime minister and other key advisers, the Covid-19 inquiry has heard.

Martin Reynolds, who at the time was Mr Johnson's principal private secretary, said he was unable to recall why he'd decided to use a feature which deletes messages after seven days, just weeks before the official inquiry was announced.

The civil servant, who worked for Prime Minister Johnson from October 2019 to March 2022, became known as "Party Marty" after it was revealed he sent an email to dozens of government staff inviting them to drinks in Number 10 where attendees should "bring their own booze".

He is the first of what inquiry chair Baroness Hallet described as "high profile and important witnesses" who will give evidence this week.

Others include ex-Number 10 director of communications Lee Cain, who will give testimony on Monday afternoon, and top adviser Dominic Cummings, who will appear on Tuesday morning.

Top aide denies he was attempting to conceal messages from inquiry

Mr Reynolds denied the action was taken in a bid to conceal communications within the WhatsApp group, titled “PM Updates”, from the inquiry but accepted the inquiry was being discussed before disappearing messages were switched on.

He speculated the function may have been switched on in a bid to deter leaks.

Asked why he had turned the function on, Mr Reynolds said: “I can guess or I can speculate, but I cannot recall exactly why I did so.”

He continued: “This WhatsApp group was very different from any other WhatsApp group on my phone, in that it was essentially funneling information into the Prime Minister and out, and all of that was recorded separately in hard copy or in email form – including the Prime Minister’s comments.

“So, that flow of information of updating him on developments was recorded properly on our systems.

“I can speculate as to why I might have done it. As I said at the start, I have kept all my other WhatsApps for the relevant period and handed them over, so I don’t believe it was intended to prevent the inquiry from having sight of this.

“It could, for example, have been because I was worried of someone screenshotting or using some of the exchanges and leaking them.”

The function was turned on, on April 15, 2021, and less than a month later the inquiry was announced, on May 12.

The use of disappearing WhatsApp messages is permitted as civil servants and ministerial private offices are required to record and log official decisions for the official record, Downing Street has said.

Boris Johnson 'was unaware' WhatsApp messages would be shared with inquiry

It was also revealed at the Covid inquiry that Mr Johnson did not appear to realise his WhatsApp messages would eventually be made public.

A conversation between Mr Reynolds and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case from December 2021 was shown to the inquiry on Monday.

A message from Mr Case read: “PM is mad if he doesn’t think his WhatsApps will become public via Covid inquiry – but he was clearly not in the mood for that discussion tonight! We’ll have that battle in the new year.”

Mr Reynolds replied: “Agree – thanks for your help.”

Giving evidence to the inquiry on Monday, Mr Reynolds was asked by Hugo Keith KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, what that “battle” was about.

Mr Reynolds said: “I cannot recall, but I imagine that the prime minster – I’m afraid I can only speculate – but I imagine he hadn’t realised that all of his WhatApps would become public via the Covid Inquiry.”

The inquiry heard that Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings had suggested that in February and March 2020 there was “an untoward degree of optimism bias on the part of the prime minister”.

Boris Johnson was 'optimistic that Covid could be like swine flu'

Hugo Keith KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, put it to Martin Reynolds it had been suggested there appeared to be “a sense of ‘well, the worst is not going to happen, we may be overreacting here, it could be swine flu’.”

Asked if there was any basis to that suggestion, Mr Reynolds said the paperwork provided in late February had a “sort of reassuring message”.

He added: “In terms of the prime minister’s perspective, I think he is instinctively optimistic, but I also think that he instinctively believes that as a leader it’s important to project confidence and ability to deal with things.”