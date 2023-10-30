Hamas conflict transforms views on gun ownership and military service in Israel

The outbreak of the conflict with Hamas has almost overnight transformed the views of some Israelis who were once opposed to practices like mandatory military service and gun ownership.

Since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7 there's been a surge in the number of people in Israel applying for gun ownership, with 100,000 people applying for a license within the first two weeks, compared to less than 40 from the same period last year

The practice has been promoted by the far-right parties that are part of Israel's government who have made it considerably easier to get hold of a gun.

The Israeli army is also benefitting from an influx of volunteers, many of whom are coming from sections of society who have long been opposed to any military service.

For decades many in the ultra-orthodox Jewish community have fought against Israel's mandatory military service for every citizen once they turn 18.

They have attempted to get ultra-orthodox Jews exempt from the conscription, a major source of friction within Israeli politics.

Between 2019 and 2021 only around 1,200 ultra-orthodox Jews were conscripted out of 12,000 potential candidates.

After the Hamas attack on October 7, many in the community dropped their opposition to the current laws overnight.

Moti Leitner, one of 1.2 million ultra-orthodox Jews, who live in Israel, had previously campaigned against mandatory military service is now due to join the army.

He told CNN he had never held a gun but added, the October 7 attack "completely shook us, broke all conceptions. We thought we have the privilege to stand at the side and not be part- and now we realise it's just not sustainable."

Mr Leitner added: "I personally sat in my living room and just cried for a day- we can't just go on with our daily lives.

"We said 'never again' after the holocaust, and if we want to be able to say that again to next generations and promise our children a sustainable future - we have to solve this issue."

The ultra-orthodox community views its role as keeping the Jewish religion alive by studying the Torah and providing a meta-physical protection to Israel.

Mr Leitner's wife Ayali has also changed her view on conscription and supports her husband's decision.

She told CNN: "I worry more that he doesn’t know how to hold a weapon. And I also want to know. I want a license for a gun. You know we are not in Switzerland."

The Israeli government has dramatically simplified the process for getting a gun license in the country, with a process that once took months now taking less than a week.

Rules have been changed to allow the application done online and over the phone, removing vigorous in-person interviews.

Last Wednesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was in an all-out war against Hamas and the conflict involved: "encouraging civilians and helping civilians to arm themselves for their self-defence."

Yael Gat, the director of Caliber 3, a complex of firing ranges and martial arts centres in the West Bank told the Guardian: "Normally we have three training sessions per week for new licences, but right now, since 7 October, we are doing two per day."

"A lot more people are coming – everyone wants a gun now.

"They’re shaken and they don’t feel secure. There’s a completely different feeling now; they want guns to protect themselves."

