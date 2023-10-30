The World Health Organisation (WHO) is among a number of aid agencies which have warned Israel it would be "impossible" to evacuate the al-Quds hospital, which is currently sheltering 14,000 people.

Israel has said 229 hostages are being held in Gaza - four of which have been released.

Gaza's Health Ministry has said the Palestinian death toll has passed 8,000 - most of them women and children.

More than 1,400 people died in Israel during attacks by Hamas, including at least 310 soldiers, according to the Israeli government.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said it received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate the al-Quds hospital, where 14,000 people are taking refuge.

But the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it would be "impossible" to carry out an evacuation without endangering patient lives.

Israel's military has yet to comment on the hospital evacuation order, but say they are targeting networks of Hamas tunnels that lie underneath hospitals, schools and mosques in Gaza.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is continuing to worsen as the conflict between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas, enters a fourth week.

On Saturday, crowds of people broke into Gaza aid warehouses to take food and other "basic survival items," the United Nations (UN) agency for Palestinian refugees said.

The break-in was described as "a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down" by the agency's director in Gaza.

As the death toll from the conflict soars, Save the Children said the number of children killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded the number of children killed in armed conflict every year globally since 2019.

Civilians in Gaza have been asked to "surrender" by Israel's military as part of a leaflet drop made on Sunday.

Written in Arabic, the leaflets told civilians to lay down all their weapons, put their hands up, wave white flags, and follow instructions from the Israeli military.

Israel is continuing to mount a land, air and sea offensive against Hamas, with its aerial bombardment last Friday briefly knocking out most communications for Gaza's 2.3 million people.

Communications were lost for around 24 hours before they were restored on Sunday morning.

Israel - without presenting any evidence - has continued to allege that Hamas have built underground bunkers below Gaza's largest hospital - the Shifa hospital - and accused the group of using civilians as human shields. Hamas have denied the claims.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden's security adviser has suggested that Hamas could be preventing British nationals from leaving Gaza.

Jake Sullivan said Egypt and Israel were prepared to allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing - the only border point in the territory that is not controlled by Israel.

But he said Hamas had not agreed to terms that would grant foreigners an opportunity to depart for Egypt and reach safety.

