Luis Rubiales banned from all football-related activity for three years by FIFA

FIFA has banned former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales from all football-related activity for three years.

Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s victory over England in the World Cup final on August 20, but Hermoso later said the kiss was not consensual.

While Rubiales initially attempted to carry on in his role, he subsequently resigned last month and has now been punished for a breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” a statement read.

Rubiales grabbed Hermoso on either side of her face and kissed the player. Credit: ITV Sport

“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days.

“Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision today.

“In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com.

"The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee. FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld."

The behaviour of Rubiales at the final prompted outrage across Spain as women led protests in the streets and campaigned for his removal from his post.

21 players of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad issued a statement saying the resignation of Rubiales was “not enough” to trigger their return to national team duty when they refused to play in the wake of the scandal.

According to Hermoso, Rubiales pressured her to speak out in his defence immediately after the scandal erupted.

In the days following the match, Rubiales said that the kiss was “mutual” and like one “I could give one of my daughters.”

Rubiales congratulates Salma Paralluelo after kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips moments before. Credit: PA

Hermoso responded by saying that was a lie.

“I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out-of-place act without any consent on my part,” Hermoso said in a statement posted on social media. "Simply put, I was not respected.”

He is now banned from going within 200 metres of Hermoso or communicating with her.

Spanish state prosecutors formally accused Rubiales in September of sexual assault and an act of coercion.

According to a sexual consent law passed in the country last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.

