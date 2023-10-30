Rishi Sunak is chairing an emergency Cobra meeting amid fears that the domestic terror threat in Britain could be rising due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.

The PM will assemble police and national security officials and Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Downing Street on Monday morning, Whitehall sources said.

It comes after Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned of terrorism being “accelerated” by fighting in the Middle East, sparked when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

The UK terror threat level currently stands at “substantial” in England, Wales and Scotland, meaning an attack is likely but reports have suggested an increase to “severe” could be imminent.

Education minister Robert Halfon declined to say ahead of the Cobra meeting whether the threat level might return to "severe", meaning an attack is highly likely, but said the government has to ensure British citizens are “safe and secure from the threat of terrorism”.

The terror threat level in the UK has stood at "substantial" since it was lowered from "severe" in February last year.

What is a Cobra meeting and how is the terror threat rated?

Cobra is an acronym for a series of rooms in the Cabinet Office in 70 Whitehall. You'll sometimes see it referred to as COBR, which stands for: Cabinet Office Briefing Room.

Unlike a Cabinet meeting - where frontbenchers meet the prime minister - there is no rigid register for who should attend a Cobra meeting and not even Rishi Sunak has to attend.

The purpose of a Cobra meeting is to discuss high-level coordination and decision-making in the face of a crisis, according to the Institute for Government.

The crisis could be a range of things, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks, major industrial accidents, and as coronavirus has demonstrated, threats to public health.

While a Cobra meeting may discuss the terror threat, it is set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre and the Security Service.

Threat levels do not have an expiry date. They can change at any time as different information becomes available.

There are 5 levels of threat:

low - an attack is highly unlikelymoderate - an attack is possible but not likelysubstantial - an attack is likelysevere - an attack is highly likelycritical - an attack is highly likely in the near future

The terror threat for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland is currently substantial, while the threat for Northern Ireland from NI-related terrorism is severe.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is in Abu Dhabi for talks on getting humanitarian aid into Gaza and allowing civilians, including British nationals, to leave.

He said the United Arab Emirates have had a “thoughtful and authoritative” voice on aid, as he meets with Emirati foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Mr Cleverly warned supplies are “predominantly stuck” in Egypt as allies push for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid to reach the Gaza Strip, which is home to more than two million people.

“It’s trickling through, but we need a significant increase in the volume,” he told broadcasters in the United Arab Emirates.

Met Police chief Sir Mark has also raised concerns about “state threats from Iran”.

The country supports Hamas and Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, both of which have been engaged in fighting with Israel, raising concerns that other Middle East countries could be drawn into the war.

The Cobra meeting will consider intelligence that Iranian agents may be creating unrest in Britain by stoking pro-Palestinian protests, the reports said.

Foreign Secretary Cleverly has urged pro-Palestine supporters to be “conscious of disinformation and manipulation” following reports Iran is attempting to use huge rallies in London to sow division.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...