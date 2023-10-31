Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and instead declared 'a time for war'.

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned it will be 'extremely difficult' for it to continue operating in Gaza if civil order continues to fragment.

Israel said 240 hostages were taken hostage by Hamas - four of whom have been released.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 8,300 - most of them women and children - while more than 1,400 people died in Israel during attacks by Hamas - including at least 310 soldiers - according to the Israeli government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza, declaring a "time for war" amid continuing calls for a humanitarian pause in the conflict from the UK and other allies.

A pause in the fighting has been called for by UK leaders to allow Palestinians to flee Gaza and for aid to be distributed.

Similar appeals have been made by the US and other countries, but Mr Netanyahu told Israel's allies it would not heed calls for ceasefire.

"The Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war," he said in a press conference, claiming that laying down arms would be akin to the US doing the same after the 9/11 attacks.

People sift through the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli strikes on Al-Shatee camp in Gaza City. Credit: CNN

On Monday, Israel celebrated the release of a soldier held captive by proscribed terror group Hamas, after troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu hailed the "achievement" by Israel's security forces as illustrating "our commitment to free all the hostages".

Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are believed to have taken some 240 hostages, following the October 7 attacks in southern Israel.

A spokesman for Israel's military has said its operations have "expanded" in Gaza, but declined to comment on exact deployments.

The United Nations (UN) is warning that continued air strikes are hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

Private Ori Megidish (centre) was released overnight, the IDF and ISA said. Credit: ISA

All 10 hospitals operating in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders, according to the UN's office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs.

But staff have refused to accept the order, saying it would be impossible to complete without endangering patient lives.

The UN convened an emergency meeting on Monday, where the head of its agency for Palestinian refugees said an "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions".

Philippe Lazzarini warned that a further breakdown of civil order, in the wake of UN warehouses being looted by desperate Palestinians, "will make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the largest UN agency in Gaza to continue operating".

UNICEF, meanwhile, which oversees water and sanitation issues for the UN, has warned that "the lack of clean water and safe sanitation is on the verge of becoming a catastrophe".

In the UK, both Labour and the Conservatives have grappled with rebellious MPs who have called for a ceasefire.

Both the government and the opposition have instead voiced support for a humanitarian pause in the conflict.

Conservative MP Paul Bristow was sacked from his job as a ministerial aide at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology after urging Rishi Sunak to back a full ceasefire.

Shadow ministers Yasmin Qureshi, Jess Phillips and Imran Hussain are among the Labour frontbench figures who have joined calls for an end to the fighting.

Children sit in a car in Khan Yunis refugee camp in southern Gaza. Credit: CNN

But the party is not likely to sack its internal critics from frontbench roles and will instead "continue engaging" with them, shadow science secretary Peter Kyle said on Sunday.

Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald has been suspended by Labour, after what a party spokesman said were "deeply offensive" remarks made at a speech during a pro-Palestine rally on the weekend.

Mr McDonald said his reference to the phrase "between the river and the sea" was part of a "heartfelt plea" for peace in the region.

A slogan used by pro-Palestinian demonstrators, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", has been described as antisemitic by critics, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman claiming it is "widely understood" to call for the destruction of Israel.

