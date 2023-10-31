Israel's UN envoy wears yellow Star of David as he criticises Security Council

Israel's envoy to the United Nations (UN) has vowed to wear a yellow Star of David until members of the Security Council condemn Hamas's atrocities.

Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan's star contained the words 'never again' as he criticised the UN for focusing on Gaza and not on the damage Hamas had done to his country.

Under the Nazi's, Jewish people were forced to display a yellow Star of David on their person at all times.

The word Jew would be inscribed in the middle of the star and the practice was implemented across areas of Nazi-occupied Europe.

In a firey Security Council meeting Mr Erdan said: "Some of you have learned nothing in the past 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this body was established."

The UN Security Council has been divided for weeks over the Hamas conflict. Credit: AP

He said: "So, I will remind you. From this day on, each time you look at me you will remember what staying silent in the face of evil means.

"Just like my grandparents, and the grandparents of millions of Jews, from now on my team and I will wear yellow stars."

He added the badge was a "symbol of pride" and he and his team would "wear this star until you wake up and condemn the atrocities of Hamas."

The October 7 attack by Hamas into Israeli territory has been labelled a pogrom by prime minister Rishi Sunak and led to more than 1,400 people being killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it was the largest murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

The move by Mr Erdan drew criticism from Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem the world centre for Holocaust research.

In a post on X, he said: "We were sorry to see the members of the Israeli delegation to the UN wearing a yellow patch.

"This act dishonours both the victims of the Holocaust and the State of Israel.

"The yellow patch symbolises the helplessness of the Jewish people and being at the mercy of others.

Antonio Guterres has been criticised by Israel for his response to the conflict. Credit: AP

"Today we have an independent country and a strong army. We are masters of our destiny. Today we put a blue-white flag on the lapel, not a yellow patch."

The council has not adopted a single resolution on the conflict despite numerous attempts.

The United States has blocked efforts that do not mention Israel's right to defend itself, while Russia and China have blocked resolutions that do not call for a ceasefire.

Israel has also called for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign in recent weeks after he said Hamas's attack did not happen "in a vacuum."

