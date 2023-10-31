Planned closure of ticket offices axed after government intervention

The planned widespread closure of railway station ticket offices in England has been scrapped after the government raised concerns about the impact it would have on accessibility.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the government has asked train operators to withdraw their proposals.

This is in response to watchdogs Transport Focus and London TravelWatch announcing they opposed every single planned closure due to issues such as the impact on accessibility.

Plans to close the vast majority of station ticket offices in England, plus Avanti West Coast’s ticket office at Glasgow Central, were brought forward by train operators and their representative body, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

This followed pressure from the UK Government to cut costs amid the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More follows..