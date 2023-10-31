Will the weather forecast be a trick or treat this Halloween?

With trick-or-treaters heading out across the UK for Halloween this evening, ITV News' Lucy Verasamy looks ahead to tonight's weather.

What to expect this Halloween?

A waterproof cloak and wide brimmed wizard or witch hat will be needed to stay dry tonight, as the weather conditions are to be quite fitting for Halloween this evening.

Pouring rain and blustery winds across the West Country will move into southern Wales and the rest of southern England after dark.

Elsewhere a drier evening but breezy for some.

Northern England will be prone to misty low cloud and hill fog - more so around Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. Very spooky in rural spots.

Parts of northern Scotland will be feeling much colder with clearer skies.

Do trick-or-treaters need to wrap up warm?

Any extra layers, hats, gloves (and masks?!) will be essential for those out in Scotland where temperatures will drop close to just 3-4C by early evening.

It’ll be a little chilly in Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of the Midlands by late evening too - more so in rural spots with the low cloud, mist and fog.

Waterproof costumes and big umbrellas will be much needed in the West Country as rain sets in from late afternoon onwards.

Any early downpours in the Midlands, East Anglia and the Home Counties will ease, to leave it a little better after dark.

Credit: PA

Can we expect any 'spooky' weather?

The misty low cloud and hill fog around Yorkshire and Lincolnshire will make for an atmospheric Halloween evening.

The pouring rain and blustery winds in the south-west will feel spookily stormy in exposed coastal spots.

When to leave if you want to trick-or-treat in the dark?

Anytime between 4.20pm (further east) and 4.50pm (further west).

The light will diminish just after 4.30pm in southern England and slightly earlier in East Anglia.

But trick-or-treaters will need to wait until nearer 4.45pm or just after in Wales and the Midlands into southern Scotland.

