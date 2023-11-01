Complaints of a culture of "sexual harassment and bullying" within the Red Arrows display team have come to light.

The Chief of the Air Staff apologised after a report found unacceptable behaviours were “widespread and normalised” on the aerobatic team.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton said he was "appalled" by the findings and directed his apology to "three women" who complained to his predecessor.

In a statement on Wednesday Sir Knighton said: “I want first to say that I am sorry and offer my unreserved apologies to any individuals that were subjected to unacceptable behaviours during their association with the Red Arrows, particularly the three women who felt they had no option but to raise their complaints directly with my predecessor.

The Red Arrows pictured at Scampton Airshow. Credit: PA

"The reports show that during the period investigated, unacceptable behaviours were widespread and ‘normalised’ on the Red Arrows. These included sexual harassment, bullying and an alcohol-focused culture.

“The situation was compounded by a ‘bystander culture’, meaning people did not challenge what was happening.

“I was appalled when I read the investigations’ findings. The behaviour of a minority of individuals has harmed the Squadron’s reputation and that of the Royal Air Force. Like my predecessor, I am intent on rebuilding public trust in one of our highest profile units. I know that the current team is working hard to do just that.

“The leadership, air and ground crews of the Red Arrows have undergone many changes since the period covered by the investigations, with few still serving on the Squadron from that time. I have confidence in the command and people of the current Squadron.

“More broadly, I would like to make it very clear today that where appropriate, I will not hesitate to use the most severe sanctions available to me to deal with those whose behaviour harms others.”

Since the report into the findings action, including dismissal, have been taken against a number of individuals in the force.

The leadership, and crews of the Red Arrows is now very different since the period covered by the investigations, according to Sir Knighton.

He added, " I have confidence in the command and people of the current Squadron."

