Dozens seen entering Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza

Good Morning Britain's Lorna Shaddick reports on the latest developments as the fighting between Israel and Hamas continues

Dozens of people entered the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Wednesday after it opened.

Communications in Gaza have been wiped out for a second time in five days after another night of Israeli airstrikes.

Israel has taken responsibility for an airstrike which struck a refugee camp, claiming to have targeted a Hamas commander. Gaza's Health Ministry said the strike left at least 50 dead after several apartment buildings were destroyed.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 8,500 - most of them women and children.

More than 1,400 people died in Israel during attacks by Hamas on October 7 - including 326 soldiers - according to the Israeli government.

Dozens of people have been seen entering the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza after it opened on Wednesday.

The opening of the border looks to be the first time foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave Gaza, since the war between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas began.

It comes as Palestinians in Gaza have reported a further "complete disruption" to their communications amid another night of Israeli airstrikes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the crossing would "likely" open for a "first group of foreign nationals", although it is unclear how many people will be allowed through.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Cleverly said: "UK teams are ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave.

"It's vital that lifesaving humanitarian aid can enter Gaza as quickly as possible."

Egyptian state-run media reported that more than 80 wounded Palestinians will be brought from Gaza to Egypt for medical treatment.

And the Palestinian crossing authority said more than 400 foreign passport holders would be permitted to leave Gaza.

Ambulances could be seen entering the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, and a field hospital has been set up in the nearby town of Sheikh Zuweid.

On Wednesday, Paltel, a Palestinian telecoms company, said internet and mobile phone services had been wiped out for the second time in five days. Communications had also been disrupted over the weekend.

Israeli forces have continued to push further into northern Gaza, with Tel Aviv saying it has hit more than 11,000 targets since its war against proscribed terror group Hamas began.

Palestinians cross to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday. Credit: AP

On Tuesday, the Israel Defence Forces admitted responsibility for an airstrike which hit the Jabalia refugee camp, in Gaza City,

Israel has claimed the strike, which destroyed several apartment buildings, was aimed at killing a senior Hamas commander and destroying an underground tunnel network.

The exact death toll from the attack is unknown, but the Gaza Health Ministry has said that dozens were killed.

Hours after the strike, Hamas said it will release some non-Israeli hostages in the coming days.

A spokesperson for the group did not specify how many hostages will be released, but said it no longer had the "desire" or "need" to keep them.

Palestinians search for survivors following Israeli airstrikes at the Jabalia refugee camp. Credit: AP

Hamas militants took an estimated 240 people captive on October 7 during attacks in southern Israel.

Israeli forces have advanced to the outskirts of Gaza City in recent days, where officials claim Hamas' military infrastructure is concentrated.

Some 800,000 people have fled from north to south in the Gaza Strip, since the Israeli military ordered civilians to evacuate, although hundreds of thousands remain in the north.

Gaza has been blockaded by Israel for several weeks, causing shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel.

Israel has allowed more than 200 trucks carrying food and medicine to enter Gaza from Egypt over the past 10 days, but aid workers say it is not enough.

