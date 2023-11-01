Play Brightcove video

'There is true love and joy in everything we do', recovering addicts tell ITV News' Arts Editor Nina Nannar how dance has saved their lives

From being unable to put down a drink to performing at the Royal Opera House, one woman's life has been transformed by a performing arts company that helps people recovering from addiction.

Fallen Angels Dance Theatre, set up by a former ballet dancer who quit the art due to drug and drink addiction, is a company working with and for people in recovery from addiction.

Colette Jones, who is in recovery from an addiction to drink and drugs after suffering violent domestic abuse, knows the importance of being on this stage.

She told ITV News: "Those few minutes that you don't want to be here, those few minutes that you want to pick up a drink or you want to use, I didn't think I could exist. But there's life after those few minutes of hell.

"And there is true, true love and joy in everything we do. I've found a family within Fallen Angels."

Paul Bayes Kitcher was a ballet soloist before addiction took hold of his life. Credit: ITV News

The company is preparing its next show, Traces Through Time, accompanied by Brighton’s New Note Orchestra, the world’s first recovery orchestra.

The show is being performed at Fallen Angels' base in Chester and the Royal Opera House in London on Saturday.

Fallen Angels is led by Paul Bayes Kitcher, a former dancer who rose to become a soloist at Birmingham Royal Ballet before addiction took over his life.

"All electricity had been cut off, I was eight-and-a-half stone. I couldn't stop using, I couldn't stop drinking and I wanted to die," he told ITV News.

"I wanted to take my own life but I didn't have the courage to do that.

"Looking back, if I didn't have that pain that I went through, there would've been no transition into recovery."

Despite early funding difficulties, the company has been running for 12 years and is believed to be the only one of its kind in the UK, offering dance experiences to people recovering from addiction.

If you or someone you know is affected by addiction, the following charities offer support:

Action of Addiction works across all areas of treatment, research, family support and professional education - 0300 330 0659

Frank offers confidential advice and information about drugs, their effects and the law - 0300 123 6600

Narcotics Anonymous offers support for anyone who wants to stop using drugs - 0300 999 1212

Release offers free and confidential advice about drugs and the law on its helpline on 020 7324 2989 or email: ask@release.org.uk

We Are With You supports people with drug, alcohol or mental health problems, and their friends and family

The UK Addiction Treatment Group offers free online information and guidance for prescription drug addiction as well as a 24/7 confidential helpline on 0808 274 8029.

You can also discuss addiction issues with your GP, or call 999 if you are in an emergency

Want more entertainment news? Listen to our podcast - Unscripted