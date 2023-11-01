The UK was already "on the back foot" when the coronavirus pandemic hit because of Brexit, a former key aide in Boris Johnson's government has told the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Helen MacNamara, who was the deputy Cabinet secretary in the key early stages of the pandemic, also said the former prime minister was dismissive of the risks coronavirus could have on the UK when Britons first became ill.

In her written submission to the inquiry, she said: "When Covid arose as a concern in January 2020, the UK government was already on the back foot from another once-in-a-generation event [Brexit].

"Key parts of the system were either subject to change or might have been and were awaiting clarification."

Explaining this to the inquiry, she said the attitude within government was that "e verything else could wait" until the UK's exit from the European Union was sorted.

Boris Johnson's 'breezy confidence' about Covid was jarring

Ms MacNamara also noted how Mr Johnson's "jovial tone" about the threat of Covid in early March 2020 jarred with her.

In her witness statement, she said: “It was the day on which there was a question about whether the Prime Minister should shake hands with people on a visit to the hospital and there was a jokey discussion about alternative greetings to handshakes.

“The prime minister felt – not unreasonably – that it was a bit ridiculous for him to suggest alternative greetings.

“But the jovial tone, the view that in implementing containment measures and suspending work and schooling, the Italians were overreacting, and the breezy confidence that we would do better than others had jarred with me.

“I remember saying that I thought that all people wanted to know was what was the right thing to do – and that was not clear.”

The former prime minister himself is expected to appear at the inquiry before December 14, as is his successor Rishi Sunak and former health secretary Matt Hancock.

It has been a blockbuster week at the inquiry so far, with Mr Johnson's most senior former advisers giving evidence, including ex-director of communications Lee Cain and former chief adviser Dominic Cummings.

The pair voiced their frustration at working for Mr Johnson, a man they both referred to as the "trolley" for his tendency to veer around on important decisions.

Cabinet Office made it "extraordinary difficult" to get information for inquiry

As Mr Cummings did, Ms MacNamara criticised the Cabinet Office in her testimony, saying the department had made it “extraordinary difficult to get even the most basic pieces of information” to help with her written submission.

This claim was backed up by Mr Cummings, who tweeted to say Cabinet Office had “failed to follow orders” to keep records of events during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also said there were “a lot of the wrong people in the wrong job” in the Cabinet Office when giving evidence on Tuesday, describing a culture there of “constantly classifying everything to hide mistakes”.