The first British nationals have left Gaza via the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt, the Foreign Office has said, as over 335 people left through the crossing on Wednesday.

Cabinet minister Michelle Donelan says the government has a list of "around 200" Britons who remain trapped in Gaza, and that they are working to get them out.

Israel has taken responsibility for an airstrike which struck a refugee camp, claiming to have targeted a Hamas commander. Gaza's Health Ministry said the strike left at least 50 dead after several apartment buildings were destroyed, while the UN's high commissioner for human rights has since said the attack could amount to a war crime.

President Joe Biden has suggested a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting, though the White House later clarified he was referring to getting the 240 Hamas-held hostages out.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 8,800 - most of them women and children. More than 1,400 people died in Israel during attacks by Hamas on October 7 - including 326 soldiers - according to the Israeli government.

The UK government is continuing to work to get British citizens out of Gaza, the prime minister has said, after hundreds of foreign nationals fled through the territory's Rafah crossing on Wednesday.

The crossing, connecting Gaza and Egypt, will be opened for “controlled and time-limited periods” to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously injured to leave Gaza.

Cabinet minister Michelle Donelan said on Thursday that around 200 Britons remain trapped.

At least 335 foreign passport holders left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday, said Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority. This included 22 volunteers from Doctors Without Borders, the group said.

It is not yet known how many were British nationals.

Palestinians with dual nationality register to cross to Egypt on the Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

Hundreds more will leave on Thursday as Israel's ground troops advance toward Gaza City and the bombardment of rocket attacks continues.

Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday and Wednesday destroyed apartment blocks in Jabaliya - home to a large refugee camp.

Israel said the strikes killed militants and demolished Hamas tunnels, but Gazan Health Ministry has said 1,000 civilians had either been killed, injured or missing after Israeli strikes in the camp.

The UN's high commissioner for human rights has since said the attack in Jabaliya could amount to a war crime.

"We have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," a statement from the commissioner's office said on X, formerly Twitter.

Casualties on both sides are expected to rise as Israeli troops advance toward the dense residential neighborhoods of Gaza City.

"We’ve got Hamas there, which is not obviously the most reliable partner to deal with," said Rishi Sunak on Wednesday

Israeli officials say Hamas’ military infrastructure, including tunnels, is concentrated in the city and accuse Hamas of hiding among civilians.

Rishi Sunak has said the UK will continue to work closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure more British citizens can leave Gaza safely.

The PM thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his efforts to help the first British nationals leave Gaza via the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Wednesday.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it has agreed, with Egyptian and Israeli authorities, a list of British nationals that want to leave Gaza.

The situation in the region has significantly worsened as Gaza's citizens are left with little food, water, and fuel to stay alive amid the missile strikes.

The PM has been urging Israel to carry out a “humanitarian pause” of its attacks to allow aid to reach Gaza, as has US President Joe Biden, who suggested the same when asked about the conflict at a campaign event on Wednesday night.

Palestinians search for survivors following Israeli airstrikes at the Jabalia refugee camp. Credit: AP

Asked what a pause would look like, Mr Sunak said: “The situation on the ground is incredibly complex.

"We’re talking to everyone to see what is possible, because its a question of not just getting aid in, what’s important to me also is being able to bring our British nationals and the hostages out of Gaza."

The White House later clarified that Mr Biden was referring to the release of 240 Hamas-held hostages.

The proscribed terrorist group took hundreds captive after a surprise attack on an Israeli music festival on October 7, where 1,400 people were executed.

