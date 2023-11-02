What path will Storm Ciarán follow and is another storm on the way?

Storm Ciarán has caused widespread disruption throughout large parts of the UK, leading to power cuts, school closures and travel chaos.

The named weather system has followed close on the heels of its predecessor, Storm Babet, with disruption due to continue into Friday morning.

Here, ITV News Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy answers the key questions linked to Storm Ciarán.

What path will Storm Ciarán follow?

Storm Ciarán is moving away from southern England and up towards the North Sea through the rest of today.

After a very stormy night and start to the day in places, the worst of the high winds have passed.

It'll remain windy with strong gusts and gales for exposed coasts and headlands, and, given the saturated ground and trees in full leaf, these winds have the potential to be damaging and disruptive.

With further steady rain, there is an exacerbated flood risk in the most vulnerable areas, after the high rainfall of last month.

Waves crash over the harbour wall in Folkestone, Kent. Credit: PA

What does the next 48 hours hold?

A blustery end to the week ahead with brisk winds sweeping in some gusty downpours - mostly across Scotland, western England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

For many, clearer skies return with some welcome, albeit low weak, sunshine, offering a respite from the recent wet weather and grey sky.

By Saturday, more rain is forecast for southern Britain, together with brisk winds - more so for coasts - so some locations will have a renewed flood risk.

It'll make for disappointingly wet and blustery conditions for any early fireworks displays for some locations on Saturday evening.

What are the prospects of another potential storm?

There's no strong storms forecast in the coming few days, but there will be more typical autumnal windy, wet weather into the weekend for many.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...