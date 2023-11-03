Animal, autism and military charities call for tougher restrictions on fireworks

Play Brightcove video

Animal, autism and military charities call for tougher restrictions to the sale of fireworks, ITV News' Kelly Foran reports

Bonfire Night could lose its bang this year as display organisers acknowledge the distress fireworks can cause to wildlife and people.

The multi-coloured pyrotechnics dazzle in the night sky, but the loud and unpredictable explosions have led animal, autism and military charities to call for tougher restrictions on their sale.

Fireworks bought for private use have a legal sound limit of 120 decibels, but public displays put on professionally have no restrictions.

In response, some local councils have encouraged professionals to put on low-noise displays, after listening to lobbying from residents.

The Hornsea Carnival in Hull has opted for a quieter show this year in an effort to be more inclusive, while several other locations across the UK follow suit.

In recent years, debate has raged over the impact of the noise on pets with The Kennel Club citing that around 80% of all animal owners notice a change in their pet's behaviour around November 5.

There has also been a growing awareness of the impact on those with autism, with The National Autistic Society saying that at least 1 in 100 people with sensory issues find fireworks very disturbing.

Mental health issues such as PTSD can also be triggered by the sudden noises, unexpected flashes and the smell of fireworks and bonfires.

For veterans, the environment can bring back painful and traumatic memories of combat.

A survey conducted by Help for Heroes and Combat Stress found almost a quarter of veterans said fireworks have triggered a negative experience for them personally, ranging from feeling jumpy and hypervigilant through to panic attacks.

Stephen Glover, of The Rifles, told ITV News that he feels ashamed of his reaction to the fireworks.

Stephen Glover, of The Rifles, told ITV News that he feels ashamed of his reaction to the fireworks.

"There were fireworks being let off down the street and the adrenaline kicks in and you start shaking. It's not that you jump and you run away, you jump and you have to face it.

"But sometimes you feel a bit ashamed, and I've had it before where people are like what are you doing and I'd laugh about it but inside you're not laughing," he added,

In an effort to provide some respite, low yield fireworks are becoming an increasingly popular option to ensure the fun can be shared by everyone.

"They're not silent, they're just low noise, there's not really a silent firework out there," Kathy Boylan, a firework salesperson said.

She added that people are more mindful than they used to be about buying fireworks but it is "still a small percentage."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...