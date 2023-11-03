The Archbishop of Canterbury is set to lead Plymouth in their 2023 Remembrance Sunday Service.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby will conduct the service remembering those lost in both World Wars and all conflicts, on 12 November at Plymouth Hoe.

The sacrament will begin at 11am with a two-minute silence at the Royal Naval Memorial, before the Archbishop guides the congregation through a 20-minute service.

Wreaths will be laid by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon and the Naval Base Commander to remember fallen veterans. The Lord Mayor will be laying a wreath on behalf of the people of Plymouth.

Members of the public and local organisations are being invited to pay their respects by laying personal wreaths at the end of the service.

The Bishop of Plymouth said: “Plymouth is a city with a rich military history and ongoing presence. The Remembrance Sunday Service is an especially significant and important moment for us as Plymothians and so I am delighted that Archbishop Justin will be joining us.”

The service will also include a processional party at the Civilian Memorial in Lockyer Street, where more wreaths will laid on behalf of the armed forces and local MPs.

The Lord Mayor said Plymouth is “incredibly honoured’ to have Archbishop Justin to lead this year’s Remembrance Sunday Service.

“This is such an important occasion for the city,” he said, “bringing us all together each year to commemorate and pay tribute to the service, bravery and sacrifice of those who have laid down their lives for our country.

“It is an opportunity not only to remember those we have lost in conflict but also join in a shared hope for a more peaceful tomorrow.”

Some parking spaces will be available on the Hoe Promenade for blue badge holders but this will be on a first come, first served basis and parking around Hoe is limited.