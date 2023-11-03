Israel said its forces encircled Gaza City on Thursday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his troops are advancing and 'nothing will stop us' in the Gaza Strip.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday for talks with Mr Netanyahu and other senior officials.

Some 200 British nationals are trying to secure entry into Egypt from Gaza, after the Rafah border crossing opened earlier this week.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the Palestinian death toll has now surpassed 9,000 - most of them women and children. More than 1,400 people died in Israel during attacks by Hamas on October 7 - including 326 soldiers - according to the Israeli government.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel for talks on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, after Israeli forces surrounded Gaza City.

Mr Blinken's visit will focus on getting humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and preventing fighting between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas from spilling over into a wider regional conflict.

On Thursday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had encircled Gaza City - where Tel Aviv has claimed Hamas' military infrastructure is largely focused.

It comes as the Gaza Health Ministry said more than 9,000 Palestinians have died since fighting broke out in October.

In recent days, some injured Palestinians and foreign passport holders have been able to leave Gaza into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.

The Foreign Office said on Thursday that more British nationals had been able use the crossing - but declined to say how many - after two UK aid workers fled Gaza a day earlier.

