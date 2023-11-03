Security officer to face trial next year accused of Holly Willoughby kidnap plot

Play Brightcove video

A shopping centre security officer is set to stand trial next year accused of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting murder and incitement to commit kidnap during a short hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The charges indicate the defendant is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb (left) appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court. Credit: PA

Plumb, 36, had his trial date fixed for June 24 next year, in a hearing where he spoke to confirm his name and his not guilty pleas.

The defendant, from Harlow, was remanded into custody by Judge Mary Loram KC on Friday.

Willoughby quit ITV's This Morning, shortly after the news of the alleged plot broke. She presented the long-running daytime show for 14 years.

