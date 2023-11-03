The Beatles have reunited in a newly-released music video for their final single, which uses digitally imposed clips of John Lennon and George Harrison.

Now and Then, written and sung by Lennon and later developed by the other band members including Harrison, has been finished by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr decades after the original recording.

The track is sourced from a Lennon demo recorded in the late 1970s at his home in New York’s Dakota Building, using technology to extricate and isolate his voice.

The video features McCartney and Starr singing alongside their late bandmates with montages from The Beatles' most memorable performances, including at New York's Shea Stadium in 1965, and dressed in the iconic, colourful costumes of their Sergeant Pepper album cover.

Shots of present-day McCartney and Starr - in the recording booth and on the drums - are interspersed with clips of Lennon and Harrison dancing.

The video, directed by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson - who also made The Beatles: Get Back - said it was "head spinning" to be involved in the creation of the "last Beatles record".

He describes finding “a collection of unseen outtakes in the vault, where the Beatles are relaxed, funny and rather candid. We wove humour into some footage shot in 2023."

"The result is pretty nutty and provided the video with much needed balance between the sad and the funny. "I realised we needed the imagination of every viewer to create their own personal moment of farewell to The Beatles" Jackson added he has “genuine pride” in the finished piece, his first ever music video “and I’ll cherish that for years to come”.

