Man 'with hostage' drives onto Hamburg airport runway and fires shots into air

Hamburg airport has been closed to passengers after an armed driver broke through a security gate in what is being treated as a hostage situation. Federal police said the man was armed and that he fired twice into the air with a weapon as he entered the premises at around 8pm.

Authorities also said that the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction, according to German news agency dpa. Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

However, in an update this evening, Hamburg Police said: "There are at least two people in the vehicle, including a child. We continue to assume a hostage situation." Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers were on site.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...